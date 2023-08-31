Washoe County Health District renamed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has a new name to help with confusion that there was about the services provided, and to whom, in the past.

The new name, Northern Nevada Public Health, helps to show that these services are for all of Northern Nevada.

Many people thought the health district was governed by the Washoe County which was not necessarily true. The district represents Reno, Sarks and Washoe County and each has representation on the board.

This will still be a place to go to find birth and death records, “WIC” immunizations, and disease investigations and more.

For more information visit nnph.org

