Steps to take now before the 2023 tax season arrives

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If a child worked a summer job for the first time in 2023, let them know they are now part of the adult world...and will have to file a tax return.

They may or may not receive money back, and if they worked as an independent contractor, they must file a schedule SE return.

It may be a big change for them. As a parent though the child is still a dependent despite the job and can be claimed as such on the 2023 tax return.

“As long as you are continuing to provide more than half the support for the child you can claim the child,” says Bruce MacKinnon, from Jackson Hewitt. “So long as he or she meets the other requirements being under 19 years old or in college up to age 24. Or you supply more than half of their support.”

The summer job may have been a big change for a son or daughter. But a parent too may have made a big change this year.

They may have had another child. They may have gotten married, or even divorced. All of these events will change your taxes when you file in 2024.

And it doesn’t matter when the life qualifying even happened.

“So if you were to become married Christmas present, December 25, the IRS would treat you as being married for the entire year,” says MacKinnon. “Conversely if you are divorced and you got divorced on December 26th you are considered to be single for the entire year. Babies count as full year residents as long as they are born on or before December 31st.”

MacKinnon says be sure to get the new bundle of joy a social security number in order to receive tax credits.

A change of job may mean a bigger paycheck when compared to last year. MacKinnon says take a look at what was paid in taxes last year. There may be an increase in tax liability in 2024. Increasing the withholding now or making an estimated payment might prevent sticker shock come tax season.

MacKinnon says many clients come to him not knowing they must pay taxes on their social security checks. Depending upon the income, that income could be taxed up to 85%. Consider withholding taxes from the social security check.

Such an arrangement should be made before the checks start coming. Otherwise, it will take about four months for the Social Security Office to implement.

