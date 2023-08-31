Search of 2 Nevada properties results in drug and weapon charges

A suspect, 42-year-old Arangorosabe Medina, was taken into custody and had his bail set at $1.4 million
Arangorosabe Medina
Arangorosabe Medina(The Elko Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A search of a pair of Elko-area properties resulted in a Nevada man being arrested on multiple gun and drug charges.

On Aug. 30, three search warrants were served by the FBI, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elko Police Department, among others, related to a long-term narcotics trafficking investigation in the area.

Elko SWAT, with the help of Tri-County SWAT, served a search warrant on a residence and adjacent property in the 5000 block of Justin Drive in Osino. Another search warrant related to the same investigation was served at a vehicle repair shop in the 3000 block of West Idaho Street.

A suspect, 42-year-old Arangorosabe Medina, was then taken into custody and had his bail set at $1.4 million.

Several pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin were located on his properties, as well as multiple illegally possessed guns, stolen guns, stolen cars, and a large amount of cash.

The Elko Police Department says this remains a long-term investigation that will continue with more search warrants and arrests expected.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

Latest News

Empowering those who are plus size to take on and adventure and try something new.
Embracing body size and seeking adventure in hopes to gain plus-size confidence
Happening August 31st from 5-8 p.m.
The City of Sparks continue their Music at the Marina concert series
Happening September 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Erika Malone and her band Eminence set to perform at this year’s Reno LaborFest
The Reno Air Races are less than 2 weeks away
Event remeinders as the Reno Air Races are right around the corner