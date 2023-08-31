Search of 2 Nevada properties results in drug and weapon charges

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A search of a pair of Elko-area properties resulted in a Nevada man being arrested on multiple gun and drug charges.

On Aug. 30, three search warrants were served by the FBI, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elko Police Department, among others, related to a long-term narcotics trafficking investigation in the area.

Elko SWAT, with the help of Tri-County SWAT, served a search warrant on a residence and adjacent property in the 5000 block of Justin Drive in Osino. Another search warrant related to the same investigation was served at a vehicle repair shop in the 3000 block of West Idaho Street.

A suspect, 42-year-old Arangorosabe Medina, was then taken into custody and had his bail set at $1.4 million.

Several pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin were located on his properties, as well as multiple illegally possessed guns, stolen guns, stolen cars, and a large amount of cash.

The Elko Police Department says this remains a long-term investigation that will continue with more search warrants and arrests expected.

