Ribs are cooking at the Annual Nugget Rib Cook Off

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Locals and tourists are taking in the sights and smells at the Annual Nugget Rib Cook Off.

The cooks say they are so excited to be here this year and that many of them have participated year after year to try their hand at winning the best ribs competition.

Some of these cooks want to share what makes this events fun, and why people should come out and see what’s cookin’.

“You know it’s a wonderful vent everyone supports it in the area, and it makes it wonderful for everyone to come on out and try everyone’s ribs,’ says Owner and Cook for Arkansas business Porky Chick BBQ Mark Grant.

That’s not all that is in store for the rib cook off, Carson City BBQ owner and cook Philip Hyatt says, “We make all our own rubs, and all our own marinates and stuff, please come down to the nugget ad join us for a wonderful rib cookoff, and we’ve got those huge dinosaur beef ribs.”

