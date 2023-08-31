Ribs are cooking at the Annual Nugget Rib Cook Off

Annual Nugget Rib Cook Off
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Locals and tourists are taking in the sights and smells at the Annual Nugget Rib Cook Off.

The cooks say they are so excited to be here this year and that many of them have participated year after year to try their hand at winning the best ribs competition.

Some of these cooks want to share what makes this events fun, and why people should come out and see what’s cookin’.

“You know it’s a wonderful vent everyone supports it in the area, and it makes it wonderful for everyone to come on out and try everyone’s ribs,’ says Owner and Cook for Arkansas business Porky Chick BBQ Mark Grant.

That’s not all that is in store for the rib cook off, Carson City BBQ owner and cook Philip Hyatt says, “We make all our own rubs, and all our own marinates and stuff, please come down to the nugget ad join us for a wonderful rib cookoff, and we’ve got those huge dinosaur beef ribs.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

Latest News

This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at...
Aaron Ford, other AGs support restitution for those sickened by nuke tests
Annual Nugget Rib Cook Off
Annual Nugget Rib Cook Off
Barrels & Bites 2023
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather