Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman who police say struck a pedestrian with her car before fleeing the scene has been arrested on charges of DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident.

On Aug. 12, at around 2:00 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to the area for reports of a crash.

Their preliminary investigation found that a silver 2011 Honda CR-V was driving north on South Virginia Street near the Tamarack Casino when the driver entered the northbound shoulder and struck the pedestrian who was also walking north.

The pedestrian, identified as 32-year-old Jarod Clinton Taylor of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda fled the scene. An investigation found 52-year-old Debra Ann Thornton of Reno was the driver. Thornton was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail for suspected impairment at the time of the collision, as well as other charges.

