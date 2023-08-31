Pair arrested on drug, child abuse charges

Tyler Amirr(left) and Sabrina Welch (right)
Tyler Amirr(left) and Sabrina Welch (right)(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:19 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been arrested on drug and felony child abuse/neglect charges.

On Aug. 25, Tyler Amirr and Sabrina Welch were pulled over along with two young children.

During the stop, Amirr was arrested on an active misdemeanor warrant. Also during the stop, officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia around items used by the kids.

A search warrant was obtained for their home. Inside, police found multiple items of drug paraphernalia as well as more methamphetamine and fentanyl, some of which was within the reach of the kids who lived there.

Amirr and Welch were arrested for felony child abuse/neglect and had their bail set at $40,000 on that charge, $2,500 for possession of a controlled substance, and $1,000 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

