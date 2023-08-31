Nevada Independent hosts talk with actor Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Independent held its second Northern Nevada Indy talks of the year with none other than Reno’s favorite resident, Jeremy Renner.

Renner is most known for his roles in films such as The Hurt Locker, The Bourne Legacy, and of course, The Avengers. Originally, Renner hails from Modesto, California, but has called northern Nevada home for the last decade. During the interview, John Rahlston, the CEO of the Nevada Independent, asked Renner why he was drawn to this area. Like most of us, he harped on the four seasons, and the diversity of landscape. But what makes Reno home for Renner is our sense of community, something, he says, you cant get in Los Angeles.

The one-on-one talk was held to raise money for non-profit journalism. In a tongue and cheek way, Rahlston asks Renner what his thoughts are when it comes to the media.

“I support local journalism, but I don’t like talking to the media,” Renner jokes.

With an intimate audience of only 157 people, Renner was able to speak honestly about his personal life, telling the crowd how he is the oldest of 7 siblings.

“I’m wonderfully hard and loving to my family, we are very close. There’s lots of reasons for me to continue because of them,” says Renner.

The Nevada film Tax Credit, a bill that incentivizes film makers to use our areas unique backdrop was a heavy topic of conversation. This bill is something Renner has openly supported.

“I was really excited about diversifying the economy here in Nevada, and have it not just be gaming,” Renner said.

Renner said the Nevada incentives could rival Georgia’s, which has become the leader in film incentives. Films there receive a 30% break on uncapped in-state costs. However, the bill favors Clark County and Renner wants northern Nevada to get a share too.

“This is state money that’s used, right? It’s tax incentive to film here so this is state money, so it should be for every Nevadan,” Renner pointed out.

Renner said he’s talked with Disney and other media companies about bringing more films to northern Nevada. If passed the expansion of film tax credits could earn more than $4 billion through the 20-year lifetime of the proposal.

