Man arrested on charges of robbing South Lake Tahoe gas station

Ehlers is being held on $50,000 bail
William Ehlers
William Ehlers(The South Lake Tahoe Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a gas station in South Lake Tahoe.

On Aug. 30 at around 3:30 p.m., officers with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded for reports of an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station at the corner of Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Winnemucca Avenue.

According to police, William Ehlers entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk before he left with an undisclosed amount of money and an energy drink.

About an hour and a half after the robbery, Ehlers was tracked to a home near Gardner and Taylor Way. SLTPD activated SWAT and obtained a search warrant.

Police were able to take Ehlers into custody without needing to resort to force and subsequently searched the home.

Ehlers was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on a charge of armed robbery and is being held on a bond of $50,000.

