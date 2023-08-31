Harmful algal bloom found at Indian Creek Reservoir

ALPINE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board has identified a harmful algae bloom in Indian Creek Reservoir and are issuing a critical public health advisory because of it.

The Board is now asking the general public to use extreme caution and refrain from any activity that involves direct contact with the water in the reservoir. A lakewide danger advisory has been posted at various locations around the reservoir.

Contact with the algae can lead to a number of health problems, such as skin irritation, gastrointestinal discomfort, respiratory issues, as well as other, more serious problems. Pets are especially susceptible to the toxins in the algae due to their tendency to ingest water when swimming.

