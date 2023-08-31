Fuego Latin Cultural Fest organizer sues J Resort over event cancellation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a week since the Fuego Latin Cultural Fest was canceled. The celebration scheduled for Aug. 19 was meant to celebrate Reno’s Latino culture, but two days earlier it was called off by the J Resort.

With no intention of standing idly, organizer Rafael Pineda has filed a lawsuit against the casino. The complaint says the cancellation was due to “unfounded concerns” about the potential of criminal activity that appear to be, somewhat, rooted in racial bias towards people of Latino descent.

“In this case there was an agreement between J Resorts and Mr. Pineda and those terms were not fulfilled,” said Jayme Martinez, Pineda’s attorney.

The 12-page lawsuit explains, the casino terminated the agreement due to “serious public safety concerns” and that such concerns were based on a 2021 shooting that happened in the parking lot outside of a lounge owned by Pineda’s Investments LLC (Oak Room Lounge).

“The information that the J Resort relied upon in supporting their position, was information that was available to them at the outs of the negotiation of this contract so, it’s disingenuous in the end to say that that had some influence on their ultimate decision, a year later,” said Martinez who works for the firm Sgro & Roger.

Following this news, organizers of Latino events have come out to say something similar has happened to them with the Glow Plaza.

An example is Viejitos Car Club (VCC). During a phone call with KOLO8 News Now, they explained the event was canceled a month earlier and without clear reasons. Unlike Pineda, VCC had no contract.

In addition to saying that Pineda did not have a proper security plan, the J Resort also accuses the organizer of not having some permits. However, the lawsuit states employees with casino “supplied false or misleading information to Mr. Pineda concerning the Defendant’s approval of Mr. Pineda’s security plan for the Event and the status and receipt of certain necessary permits, including a special event permit, from the City of Reno.”

Martinez says the exact amount for compensation will be determined as the case progresses. In all seven claims filed, there is a line indicating, Pineda sustained damages in excess of fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00).

Now it only remains to wait for the response of the J Resort.

KOLO8 News Now has tried to contact the casino several times. A representative said “at this time, J Resort does not comment during pending litigation.”

