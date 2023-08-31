Event remeinders as the Reno Air Races are right around the corner

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost that time where a community of aviation enthusiasts come together and celebrate. September 13 through the 17 marks the final National Championship Air Races and Air Show at the Reno Stead Airport.

Tony Logoteta, Chief Operating Officer of RARA, joins us on Morning Break to go over all the details before the event.

For more information, click here.

Tickets can be found here.

