Erika Malone and her band Eminence set to perform at this year’s Reno LaborFest

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Labor Day is right around the corner, which means the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council will be hosting a celebration of the middle class and Nevada’s working families in Idlewild Park.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, there will be live music, food trucks, a beer garden, a Show & Shine, an Artisan Row, a kids’ zone, and more.

Erika Malone, local singer and songwriter will be performing live at LaborFest. Erika has just released a new R&B single she is very proud of titled, Sunday Love.

For more details about LaborFest, click here.

Erika Malone’s information can be found here.

