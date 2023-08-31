Embracing body size and seeking adventure in hopes to gain plus-size confidence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Maralana Shindelbower is the creator of The Big Girl Adventure Life Show. It’s a show dedicated to inspiring plus-size confidence through adventure. It promotes how plus-size women can be adventurous and thrive in the outdoors.

Maralana joins us on Morning Break to inspire more to get out of their comfort zone and find their right size adventure.

She is also participating in this year’s Miss Curvy Pageant. Hear about her journey and how you can support her mission.

