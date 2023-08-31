The City of Sparks continue their Music at the Marina concert series

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The City of Sparks will once again host its Music at the Marina event this Thursday, August 31 from 5p.m. to 8 p.m.

Raquel Monserrat, with the City of Sparks, shares the free event will feature music and the food trucks that will be in attendance.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Alcohol is not permitted in city parks.

The event will be held the last Thursday of each month through September. More information is available here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.