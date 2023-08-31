The City of Sparks continue their Music at the Marina concert series

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The City of Sparks will once again host its Music at the Marina event this Thursday, August 31 from 5p.m. to 8 p.m.

Raquel Monserrat, with the City of Sparks, shares the free event will feature music and the food trucks that will be in attendance.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Alcohol is not permitted in city parks.

The event will be held the last Thursday of each month through September. More information is available here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

Latest News

Arangorosabe Medina
Search of 2 Nevada properties results in drug and weapon charges
Empowering those who are plus size to take on and adventure and try something new.
Embracing body size and seeking adventure in hopes to gain plus-size confidence
Happening September 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Erika Malone and her band Eminence set to perform at this year’s Reno LaborFest
The Reno Air Races are less than 2 weeks away
Event remeinders as the Reno Air Races are right around the corner