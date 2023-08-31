Carson City Sheriffs looking for suspects in January theft

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects accused in a January theft in Carson City.

They say the theft happened on Jan. 15 at around 1:30 p.m., at the Costco located at 700 Old Clear Creek Road.

The male suspect is seen on security camera footage wearing a brown coat and a red beanie hat, with the female suspect seen wearing a grey pullover. No details on the nature of the alleged theft or what the pair are accused of stealing were provided.

Anyone who can identify either of the suspects is asked to call Detective Robbins at 775-283-7853 and reference case number #23-1425.

Security camera footage of the suspects (The Carson City Sheriff's Office)

