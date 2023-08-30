Swimmer drowns at Lake Lahontan

Drowning Graphic
Drowning Graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Eureka County resident died Tuesday while swimming in Lake Lahontan, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

It did not release his name.

The sheriff’s office joined state park rangers on Tuesday to search near Beach 30 near the south end of the lake. The swimmer was last seen swimming towards the shore.

Sonar could not find the swimmer and the fallon/Churchill Fire Department Dive Team also looked but could not find him. When dark came the search was put off until Wednesday.

The dive team resumed the search Wednesday morning and found him after a short time and they recovered the body.

