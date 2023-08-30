Storey County Sheriff remembers Officer Anthony Francone

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Officer Anthony Francone, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, Aug. 25 is being remembered not only as an amazing officer, but a friend.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Francone served for more than a decade in the rank of deputy and corporal. During that time, he was honored for his bravery, his duty to protect the public and his fellow officers. While with Storey County, Francone was the agency’s top traffic enforcement officer and was the department’s primary RADAR instructor, lead accident investigator and field training officer.

Storey County Sheriff Mike Cullen says that their community is heartbroken, and since the incident, his department has been flooded with kind messages from a community in shock.

“He was important to folks in the county. He had a lot of friends. He helped a lot of folks while he was working here and will be very missed,” Cullen says.

Sheriff Cullen met Anthony Francone five years ago when he first began his campaign for sheriff. Francone, he says, showed him some insight into the department and he’s admired him ever since.

“If an officer was asking for help or needed assistance, he would go help them,” Cullen remembers.

Francone, who was serving with the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department, was killed after being struck by the car of a fleeing suspect on State Route 446. A true tragedy Cullen says as the deputy loved being a cop.

“He loved doing traffic, he loved being involved in life-saving events where he could arrest a drunk driver, or educate a drunk driver, or something. And that memory is very vivid. We will honor that,” says Cullen.

When he was off-duty, Francone was a doting father, according to Cullen. He explains that his favorite memories of his friend were when he watched him with his daughter.

“His number one focus was his daughter. He really focused on her, took care of her, it was admirable. I aspire to be like that,” Cullen said.

Information about the case is still limited because this is an ongoing investigation. The FBI is currently heading a joint investigation with several law enforcement agencies.

