The Road Ahead: Ed-Pass

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The first day for classes at the University of Nevada, Reno was August 28. The RTC is continuing its ED-Pass program for regional colleges, once again. Students, faculty and staff at the University of Nevada, Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College, The Desert Research Institute and Western Nevada College can ride RTC buses for free anywhere in the community by showing their school ID. This program is helping people get where they need to go, increase transit ridership, and reduce traffic and parking congestion in our community and around our schools.

The ED-Pass program has several benefits. When you consider the cost of car payments, insurance, parking, gas and vehicle maintenance, taking the bus can save a lot of money. The program could also lead to less traffic congestion around campus, better parking due to a reduced number of cars around campus, reduced carbon emissions and better public transportation awareness and ridership.

People who participate in the program can travel on any of RTC’s bus routes. It’s especially easy for the university’s campus because it’s on the RAPID Virginia Line, so a bus shows up every 10 minutes. For people riding to TMCC or DRI, all they have to do is get on the Sutro-Wedekind-TMCC Route 15. Information is available at rtcwashoe.com and at the parking and transportation offices at the campuses. It is also a great option to get to and from football games, this fall.

