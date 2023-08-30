Reading Reno: Marie Navarro shares what she loves about writing fantasy romance novels for young adults

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marie Navarro from Reno, writes young adult fantasy adventure and fantasy romance. While her books take place in the present day, they offer the idea that fairytales can occur in the modern world.

Navarro stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to talk about publishing her first four books and the one she’s working on right now called, Morgan’s Mistake. It is a fantasy romance novel, the second in a series, about a young woman who unknowingly and accidentally enslaved an elf when she was a young girl. Now she is a young woman and the elf is looking for the human who abandoned him.

Prior to writing novels, Navarro wrote non-fiction newspaper articles. She is also a part of the a local author critique group, the Sierra Arts Literary Committee, the Reno Arts & Culture Commission and the Reno Public Art Committee.

Her message is that “the arts need to be supported in schools and the community [because] art allows people to find a channel of expression, creativity, and imagination. It is how we grow and connect.”

To learn more about Navarro and her books, check out her website.

