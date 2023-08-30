Passenger traffic increases at airport over Labor Day Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is the calm before the storm here at the Reno Tahoe International Airport.

The Labor Day weekend is just two days away. And tomorrow expect passenger traffic to double from 8,000 to 16,000 thousand people. Most are coming in for “Burning Man.”

Jorge Moreno and America Fuentes know nothing of the airport crowds locally. This is their first time to Burning Man and it promises to be memorable for many reasons.

But there is one reason that outshines all others.

“We are going to get married,” says Jorge. “Getting married on Friday. We are going to do it big, and half naked.”

As they pick up their luggage the happy couple invites all 80,000 Burners to the ceremony.

That might include Ina Distrito. This is her 6th year to Burning Man.

She arrived today for a reason.

“Wednesday for me is for the last past years has been no traffic,” says Ina. “Wednesdays it’s not busy.”

As in past years, there’s an informational desk here at the airport to help direct Burners to the ‘Burner Express”.

But for locals there is no such reception. Just be advised: Don’t throw fate to the wind. Plan on extra time.

“We want you to arrive 2 hours early at least,” says Stacey Sunday with Reno Tahoe International Airport. “It is really hard to predict. It depends upon TSA staffing as well. So, you might think you can get here and sail through in 30 minutes, you might be able to. But it might also be difficult to do that.”

The airport is undergoing a major face lift, which makes dropping off passengers more time consuming. Parking may not be as readily available either.

Planning on leaving Reno Monday?

“We do have to treat burners differently in terms of if they are checking their luggage,” says Sunday. “That fine dust can get into our baggage machines and so we have to individually bag each piece of luggage.”

The “Burner Express” will take Burning Man participants to the playa through tomorrow which explains the heavy airport traffic on Thursday. It will resume its service on Monday through Tuesday so expect heavy traffic at the airport during those times as well.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.