Nevada woman pleads guilty to COVID fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada woman has pleaded guilty to a COVID-19 fraud scheme.

53-year-old Karen Chapon is accused of fraudulently seeking more than $1 million in PPP loans.

According to court documents, Chapon, aka Karen Hannafious, submitted six fraudulent PPP loan applications to three financial institutions for her companies.

She is also accused of making multiple false statements about her companies’ business operations and payroll expenses, as well as filing false documents to support the loan applications, including false federal tax filings.

As part of her application, Chapon allegedly falsely stated she had not been convicted of a felony in the last five years. In fact, she had pleaded guilty to felony fraud in 2016.

Chapon received four loans in the amount of around $596,931, which, according to the court, she used for her own benefit, including for the purchase of a Mercedes Benz SUV.

She has pleaded guilty to a single count of bank fraud and will be sentenced on Nov. 29. Chapon faces a maximum of up to 30 years in prison, five years of parole, restitution, and a fine.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.