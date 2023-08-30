Nevada Math looking for volunteers for family math nights, introducing new poster contest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Math serves Nevada students in grades 1-12 and hosts events that are open to our community including Family Math Nights.

Sherry Griffin, executive director, Liv Orea, contest coordinator and Paige Hunt, the Family Math Nights coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to talk about several upcoming projects including the MathRocks! contest series and the math poster contest.

There’s also a big need for volunteers to help with the Family Math Nights and overall math classes offered by the non-profit.

Watch Wednesday’s interview to learn more. You can also get more information online and Facebook.

