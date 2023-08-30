Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs that caused overdoses in Washoe County high school students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested by the Regional Narcotics Unit of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on charges he was the source of fentanyl and other drugs being distributed to a Washoe County high school.

20-year-old Ramon Navarro has been charged with 22 felony counts of various narcotics offenses.

An investigation by the Narcotics Unit into Navarro began in May of this year after several non-fatal drug overdoses of students at Incline Village High School were reported.

Their investigation identified Navarro as the person who had sold various illicit drugs to teenagers, including the victims of the overdoses. Police say Navarro delivered and sold cocaine and suspected fentanyl pills to an undercover Narcotics Unit Detective on two occasions.

Navarro was caught and arrested on July 27 as he was trying to sell cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover detective in the parking lot of Incline High School.

He has been charged with:

6 counts of selling a controlled substance

8 counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 14 grams

1 count of possession of a controlled substance between 14-28 grams

1 count of selling/offering a controlled substance on the grounds of a high school

