Labor Day: Summit Christian Church hosts free community lunch

Sparks, Nev. (KOLO) - In an effort to give back to the community of northern Nevada, Summit church has partnered with several organizations for the labor day weekend.

On Saturday September 2, there will be a free community lunch for the homeless in the areas of downtown Reno and Nevada Cares Campus located at Vertical Church, this will take place in the afternoon.

In order to help keep the park areas along the Truckee river clean, Summit is partnering with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

Another outreach event that will go on during September 2 and September 3 is a meal packing event in which everybody is welcome to help prepare more than 250,000 meals offering high nutrition for the people in Haiti and Ukraine.

If you would like to volunteer in packing the meals, head over to Summit Church (7075 Pyramid Way in Sparks) at 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. -11.a.m. on Sunday.

Other partnership organizations include Vertical Church and Teen Challenge Behavioral Adolescent Center.

For more information visit Summit Church

Or contact Veronica Arredondo, local outreach pastor at 775-424-5683, varredondo@summitnv.org.

