Labor Day: Summit Christian Church hosts free community lunch

Outreach events for the homeless in the areas of downton Reno, meal distribution and more.
summit church
summit church(summit church)
By Alejandra Falconi
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sparks, Nev. (KOLO) - In an effort to give back to the community of northern Nevada, Summit church has partnered with several organizations for the labor day weekend.

On Saturday September 2, there will be a free community lunch for the homeless in the areas of downtown Reno and Nevada Cares Campus located at Vertical Church, this will take place in the afternoon.

In order to help keep the park areas along the Truckee river clean, Summit is partnering with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

Another outreach event that will go on during September 2 and September 3 is a meal packing event in which everybody is welcome to help prepare more than 250,000 meals offering high nutrition for the people in Haiti and Ukraine.

If you would like to volunteer in packing the meals, head over to Summit Church (7075 Pyramid Way in Sparks) at 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. -11.a.m. on Sunday.

Other partnership organizations include Vertical Church and Teen Challenge Behavioral Adolescent Center.

For more information visit Summit Church

Or contact Veronica Arredondo, local outreach pastor at 775-424-5683, varredondo@summitnv.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Police looking for witnesses after woman was struck by 3 cars on I-80
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

Latest News

$4.4 million given for affordable housing in Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in...
Casino earnings for July top $1 billion
An NWS map of area smoke and fire
National Weather Service: Hazy skies caused by wildfires
Nevada Math
Nevada Math looking for volunteers for family math nights, introducing new poster contest