El Paso broadcaster shares stories from Reno inside his bestselling book, “Tales from the Dugout”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tim Hagerty is the broadcaster for the MiLB team, the El Paso Chihuahuas. His team takes on the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field this week, but KOLO 8′s Nick Doyle met him outside the stadium for a different reason.

Hagerty is the author of the Amazon bestselling book Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball. And there are several Reno Aces stories told in this book including, an Aces game being delayed by a skunk; a Reno game postponed when the team bus was detained at an international border; and a player getting ejected for standing on the field for too long.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Tim Hagerty to learn more. You can also see him at the Reno Aces games this week as the team continues their home series against El Paso through Sunday, Sept. 3.

