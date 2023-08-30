Details few in fatal Pyramid Lake encounter

PYRAMID LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) -Details have been slow in coming from the investigation into Friday night’s fatal encounter between a Pyramid Lake Tribal officer and a

suspect.

Tribal officer Anthony Francone’ was hit and killed when he tried to stop a car driven by 31-year old Nolan Ray Friday night at the south end of S t ate Route 446 on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation. Francone was able to fire his weapon. Both men died at the scene.

The FBI, which is handling the investigation has released no further information, but we have learned what started the sequence of events. It began with an incident involving Ray at a shopping center parking lot in north Sparks along the Pyramid highway. Ray apparently fled north toward the reservation, where Francone tried to stop him before the pursuit encountered heavy traffic headed to Burning Man.

The incident in Sparks also led to a traffic accident involving a Washoe County Sheriff’s vehicle responding to the scene. Apparently there were no injuries in that accident.

