Casino earnings for July top $1 billion
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board says casinos in the state of Nevada made a total of $1.4 billion in the month of July.
This represents an increase of 6.69% compared to July 2022, when casinos earned a total of $1.3 billion.
In northern Nevada, Sparks saw a 20% increase in profits compared to last year, making $72 million.
For the month of August, the state collected $95 million in percentage fees.
