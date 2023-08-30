Casino earnings for July top $1 billion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board says casinos in the state of Nevada made a total of $1.4 billion in the month of July.

This represents an increase of 6.69% compared to July 2022, when casinos earned a total of $1.3 billion.

In northern Nevada, Sparks saw a 20% increase in profits compared to last year, making $72 million.

For the month of August, the state collected $95 million in percentage fees.

