Black Wall Street invites community to its “All Black Affair” fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for Black Wall Street Reno’s annual anniversary celebration. The local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed to meet the ever-present needs of the Black community, at-risk teens, and underserved minority groups in the Reno/Sparks area.

Its co-founder, Romar Tolliver, along with the event coordinator for the All Black Affair, Christa Bell, and Bella Cardenas, a 10 grade student who has benefited from Black Wall Street’s outreach program, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the needs in the Black community and the non-profit’s work to fill those needs.

The All Black Affair takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 at the McKinley Center for Arts and Culture from 5-9 p.m.

