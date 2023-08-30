The Best in the West Rib Cook Off starts today at The Nugget

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all of the rib lovers! It is that time of year again, where more than 20 rib cookers compete for the Best in the West title. There is expected to be nearly a quarter million pounds of pork rib smoked and sauced over the extended Labor Day weekend.

“The rib cookers, I have to give them all the credit. Because every year they show up, they bring their best game,” said Kaycea Wallin, the vice president of marketing for The Nugget. “They do all the cooking, feed all the people, you know, you got to get saucy with it with the barbeque. But they do that every year, every year they bring their game.”

Rib cookers from all over the country and world travel to compete. The Checkered Pig traveled from Virginia to compete in the rib cook off. This is the 21st year they will be competing for the Best in the West ribs.

The barbeque, music and craft festival are open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

New this year is the VIP Rib village, where you can get a ticket or table under the shade and enjoy lunch, dinner specials and more.

Admission, parking and entertainment are free. There will be main stages with a variety of artists showcasing their talent.

“The plaza stage will have all kinds of different bands. Country, jazz, just a DJ at some point, but then we have the main stage with an amazing line up. Anywhere from the Whalers, the legendary Whalers on Monday and then Lindsay Ell, the superstar country coming up, on Thursday night,” added Wallin.

