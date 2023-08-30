Around the Stage presents upcoming fundraiser “Drink Dance Donate” at Good Luck Macbeth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Drink Dance Donate is Around the Stage’s annual fundraiser to help raise funds for their upcoming dance season. This year they are raising money specifically for their rehearsal space, costume and dancer pay. They hope to raise $2,000 and once that goal is met, Around the Stage will split the rest of the proceeds with Good Luck Macbeth to help them raise money for their ELEVATE campaign.

Keely Cobb, artistic director, and Heather Rodriguez, company dancer, with Around the Stage stopped by Morning Break.

Drink Dance Donate takes place Sept. 8-9 at Good Luck Macbeth Theater. The performance will feature two guest artists (Sam Browder who will play piano as people are entering the theater) and Adriana and the Wildflowers (an L.A based band that will be performing an hour long set after the dance performance for people to enjoy a cocktail, mingle and dance to). The show will also feature performances from five dance artists and a performance of Around the Stage presenting a sneak peek at the newest work in progress.

Community Pop-up Classes: Another way to support the annual fundraiser is by taking class on September 9th at Good Luck Macbeth. We will be offering 6 dance classes to the community from 8:45-5:30. 70% of the class registration proceeds go to the teacher and then the remaining goes into the annual fund.

Indiegogo Campaign: For people that are unable to attend the performance or classes or just want to make a further contribution online.

Click here to purchase tickets. You can also follow Around the Stage on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.