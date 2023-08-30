$4.4 million given for affordable housing in Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - $4.4 million for affordable housing in the Reno Sparks Indian Colony was announced by U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

The money will come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive Program.

“As hardworking Nevadans face high housing costs, I’m working to provide more affordable housing options across our state,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m pleased to announce this funding will be coming to Nevada to help construct new affordable housing for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and help lower costs for our tribal communities.”

“I’m glad to see these federal dollars I secured will help the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony build more affordable homes for Native families,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I will continue fighting to ensure that all Tribal members and families have roofs over their heads and access to essential affordable housing resources.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Police looking for witnesses after woman was struck by 3 cars on I-80
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

Latest News

summit church
Labor Day: Summit Christian Church hosts free community lunch
In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in...
Casino earnings for July top $1 billion
An NWS map of area smoke and fire
National Weather Service: Hazy skies caused by wildfires
Nevada Math
Nevada Math looking for volunteers for family math nights, introducing new poster contest