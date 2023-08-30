$4.4 million given for affordable housing in Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - $4.4 million for affordable housing in the Reno Sparks Indian Colony was announced by U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

The money will come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive Program.

“As hardworking Nevadans face high housing costs, I’m working to provide more affordable housing options across our state,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m pleased to announce this funding will be coming to Nevada to help construct new affordable housing for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and help lower costs for our tribal communities.”

“I’m glad to see these federal dollars I secured will help the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony build more affordable homes for Native families,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I will continue fighting to ensure that all Tribal members and families have roofs over their heads and access to essential affordable housing resources.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.