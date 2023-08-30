19-year-old found guilty of attempted murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 19-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder after a court found he shot an 18-year-old four times.

Julian Lupercio-Trejo was charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon causing substantial harm, discharging a gun into an occupied car, mayhem, and burglary of a motor vehicle with the use of a deadly weapon.

In August of 2022, the Sparks Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at North McCarran Boulevard and Sullivan Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male in a car with four gunshot wounds, including one to the face.

Two female witnesses in the car told police that while the victim was stopped at a red light, another car pulled alongside them.

They told police that Lupercio-Trejo then got out of his car, walked to the driver’s side of the victim’s car and started pistol whipping the victim before shooting him. An investigation found the victim had been a co-worker of Lupercio-Trejo’s, and that Lupercio-Trejo had been threatening the victim for more than a year.

Their investigation also found that Lupercio-Trejo was the ex-boyfriend of one of the women in the car.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

