19-year-old found guilty of attempted murder

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2
Julian Lupercio-Trejo
Julian Lupercio-Trejo(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:06 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 19-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder after a court found he shot an 18-year-old four times.

Julian Lupercio-Trejo was charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon causing substantial harm, discharging a gun into an occupied car, mayhem, and burglary of a motor vehicle with the use of a deadly weapon.

In August of 2022, the Sparks Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at North McCarran Boulevard and Sullivan Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male in a car with four gunshot wounds, including one to the face.

Two female witnesses in the car told police that while the victim was stopped at a red light, another car pulled alongside them.

They told police that Lupercio-Trejo then got out of his car, walked to the driver’s side of the victim’s car and started pistol whipping the victim before shooting him. An investigation found the victim had been a co-worker of Lupercio-Trejo’s, and that Lupercio-Trejo had been threatening the victim for more than a year.

Their investigation also found that Lupercio-Trejo was the ex-boyfriend of one of the women in the car.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Police looking for witnesses after woman was struck by 3 cars on I-80
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

Latest News

Ramon Navarro
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs that caused overdoses in Washoe County high school students
summit church
Labor Day: Summit Christian Church hosts free community lunch
$4.4 million given for affordable housing in Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in...
Casino earnings for July top $1 billion