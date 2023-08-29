Yelp Reno to host final Black Business Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first Black Business Month in Northern Nevada is wrapping up will its final event tonight at Z Bar located in Midtown. Yelp Reno, the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society and more than 15 black-owned businesses have celebrated Reno’s diverse business portfolio by hosting free events throughout the community.

Many business owners and customers want to create opportunities for all businesses to succeed. “Being born in Reno, I definitely have seen the significance and community and we need something that is going to outlast all of us,” said KaPreace Young, the co-founder of Shades of Queening. “We need something that is going to represent all of us, and something that we can all tie our names to.”

Starting at 5:30 this evening, there will be music by DJ Ryon, craft cocktails by Uncle Nearest, fine wine from Amoy Wines, L.A. styled hot dogs and sweet treats from The Recipe Box Inc.

You are invited to enjoy the summer vibe on the patio of Z Bar, while exploring new local business and cultures. “This is a wonderful opportunity not only for myself but for the community, having black businesses actually is one of, one of the prominent things that we want to promote here in Reno,” said Davery Spears, the co-owner of The Recipe Box Inc. “Having a black strong economy actually helps the rest of the economy so supporting your black business actually supports the rest of the economy.”

