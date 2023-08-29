Renoites Podcast host, Conor McQuivey, talks about local media’s role in supporting local businesses, people

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Conor McQuivey is the host and producer of the local podcast called Renoites. Renoites is a weekly interview show he started a little over two years ago and has just passed the 100-episode milestone. McQuivey often records his interviews on location like at Black Rabbit Mead and Reno Little Theater.

McQuivey stopped by Morning Break to talk about the goal he had when he started the podcast to create an online space for everyone but interviewing notable or interesting people from Northern Nevada like Mayor Hillary Schieve, most of Reno’s city council, UNR President Brian Sandoval, County Manager Eric Brown, as well as various non-profits, some businesses and historians.

Listeners can tune in wherever podcasts are found or on the Renoites website. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Renoites was also nominated for best local podcast in the Reno News and Review.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.