Reno man found guilty of home invasion, burglary and attempted strangulation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been found guilty of home invasion, residential burglary, and attempted battery by strangulation.

50-year-old John Sullivan was arrested in April 2022 after Reno Police responded to the area of Sky Valley Drive for a possible home invasion.

When officers arrived, they saw Sullivan attempting to drive away. After stopping his car, officers discovered Sullivan was covered in blood.

RPD interviewed a victim who told them Sullivan and her had previously dated but had since broken up. She told police Sullivan had repeatedly knocked on her door that night despite her asking him to leave.

Sullivan then forced the door open, which swung and struck the woman in the face, causing her to bleed. He then began choking a male friend of the woman who was in the apartment.

The victims in the home, including the woman’s children, then got into a physical confrontation with Sullivan to get him out of the house.

Sullivan is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.

