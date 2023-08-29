Prioritizing health and safety for student-athletes at The University of Nevada, Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Athletics Department at the University of Nevada, Reno, has welcomed new additions with the start of the 2023/2024 sports seasons.

UNR’s Dr. Mark Stovak, acting chair for the Family Medicine Department and former president of the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine, shared how The University prides itself in the care and safety of its student-athletes.

As football season gets underway and amid athletes having health-related events, now is a time better than any to review UNR’s best practices and plan of action when it comes to any health-relation situation.

From cardiac screenings to having one of the best concussion/baseline care programs, Dr. Stovack shared that within the last year UNR has hired an athletic trainer for each sport, and a new mental health professional and psychologist are now a part of the Wolf Pack team for the first time.

Stovack stated,

“It’s all about keeping up with the standard of care and also going above the standards of care in sports medicine. That’s what it all comes down to in athletic medicine at universities- is resources. I think that (Athletics Director) Stephanie Rempe and (President) Brian Sandoval have been very important of health and safety in the athletes.”

Sports Medicine is a fast-growing field and people are needed across all colleges, high schools, and even youth leagues to ensure the safety and caretaking of athletes.

