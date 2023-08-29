NV Energy to replace poles by helicopter near Tahoe

A file image of the NV Energy headquarters
A file image of the NV Energy headquarters(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be using helicopters to replace poles, remove tree hazards, and replace equipment near Lake Tahoe.

The work will begin Sept. 5 and continue through mid-late September 2023. NV Energy says their work will reduce the risk of wildfires and other natural disasters.

Despite the work, the company says there will be no power outages for the duration of the project.

Intermittent closures will take place on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 along State Route 28 between Lakeshore Blvd. and Sand Harbor State Park and the East Shore Bike Path to allow the helicopters to pass safely overhead.

“Replacing poles, equipment, and the removal of hazard trees in this area is critical work to ensure our infrastructure is prepared ahead of extreme weather events to continue to serve customers in this area of the state and avoid potential natural disasters,” said Jesse Murray, NV Energy vice president of electric delivery and natural disaster protection.

