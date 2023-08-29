Local business owners added to speaker line-up for 12th annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Moonridge Foundation is gearing up for its 12th annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit (PSL) on Friday, September 15 in Las Vegas and in Reno.

Staci Alonso, founder of Noah’s Animal House and owner of Bone-ito Pet Boutique, and Annie Zucker, co-chair of the Philanthropy Leaders Summit and the Nevada Corporate Giving Council, stopped by Morning Break. Alonso will be one of the speakers in Reno at the PSL on Friday, Sept. 15.

Speakers confirmed to present are listed below:

Jewel, Grammy Nominated Singer Songwriter, Mental Health Advocate and philanthropist (virtual remarks)

Pilar Harris, Senior Director of CSR and Government Relations for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. (Las Vegas)

Sam Joffray, President & CEO, Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee (Las Vegas)

Brian Gordon, Principal for Applied Analysis, Nevada Corporate Giving Report (Las Vegas)

Donald Carano II, Director of Community Relations and Responsible Gaming of The ROW (Reno)

Calgary Avansino, Co-President and Executive Director of the E.L. Wiegand Foundation (Reno)

Christina Ellis, Vice President of Development for Ellis Island Casino & Brewery, Village Pubs, and Mt. Charleston Lodge (Las Vegas)

Latisha Prieto, Treasurer of the San Manuel Tribal Council, Chairperson of the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority Board (Reno)

Jess Molasky, Principal and Project Manager at Ovation (Las Vegas)

Rick Reviglio, President and General Manager of Western Nevada Supply (Reno)

Kay Salerno & Shila Morris, Sister Entrepreneurs, Co-Chairs of Squeeze In Restaurants, Professors at the University of Nevada, Reno (Reno)

Steven W. Nicholas Ed. D., MFT, Consultant for the Children’s Cabinet, Nevada Peer Support Network, and the University of Nevada, Reno (Reno)

Punam Mathur , Executive Director of the Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation, Mistress of Ceremonies (Las Vegas)

Staci Alonso, Founder of Noah’s Animal House, Anderson Cooper’s Top Ten CNN Heroes 2019, Mistress of Ceremonies (Reno)

Antoinette “Rootsdawtah” Hall, Award-winning and world-renowned Reggae keyboardist, multi-faith minister, social activist, International Goodwill Ambassador of The Golden Rule, founder of Stand Up for Justice, Closing Remarks & Song (Las Vegas)

Pato Banton, Internationally renowned Reggae legend, minister, International Goodwill Ambassador of The Golden Rule, Closing Remarks & Song (Las Vegas)

A full list of speakers and their biographies can be viewed online here.

The summit will take place on Friday, Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. -12 p.m. in Las Vegas at the Zappos Headquarters; in Reno at the Nevada Museum of Art; and a virtual option is available. There will be a morning breakfast and networking event an hour prior from 7:30-8:30 a.m. General Admission tickets are priced at $95 per person. Registration is available online.

To stay up to date on the Philanthropy Leaders Summit, follow PSL on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), or using the hashtag #PLS2023.

