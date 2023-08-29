Lemmon Valley resident has $15,000 returned from Bitcoin scam

The WCSO says this is the same kind of scam that has accounted for more than $500,000 in losses to Washoe County residents
A photo of the money recovered by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office
A photo of the money recovered by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Lemmon Valley resident had $15,000 stolen in a Bitcoin scam restored to them thanks to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 24, deputies with the WCSO responded for a report of fraud in Lemmon Valley. When they arrived, deputies learned the victim had been contacted by phone and computer and defrauded of $15,000 that was ultimately deposited into a Bitcoin ATM.

Police say the victim was coerced and threatened and told that their bank account was linked to online criminal activity. They were further told that in order to protect themselves against criminal activity, the victim needed to withdraw the money from their bank account and secure it in a cryptocurrency account instead.

The WCSO says this is the same kind of scam that has accounted for more than $500,000 in losses to Washoe County residents in 2023 alone.

Detectives with the WCSO responded to the Bitcoin ATM, confirmed the victim’s money was still inside, and got a search warrant before returning the $15,000 to its rightful owner.

The Sheriff’s Office says scams of this nature are becoming more and more sophisticated. They say a fraudster may call already knowing your name, address and even your banking information.

They say the scammers will threaten jail time should you not participate in the fraud attempt. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact the appropriate authorities.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

