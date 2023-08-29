KOLO Cooks: 2022 Rib Cook Off winner shares award-winning ribs, talks about this year’s competition

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2023 Best in the West Rib Cook Off gets underway in Sparks Wednesday, August 30. Defending his title this year, Jay Rathmann, owner and chef at BJ’s Barbecue, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the years he’s spend perfecting his craft and what he plans to do this year to clinch the title once again.

