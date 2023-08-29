Investigation ensues after gun allegedly pulled on UNR student

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after a student at the University of Nevada, Reno allegedly had a gun pulled on them.

The incident occurred at Nye Circle on Sierra Street on Aug. 27 at around 3:30 a.m. The University of Nevada’s Police Department says that a person in a car carrying four people pointed a weapon at a student who told them their lights weren’t on.

UNRPD says no one was injured in this incident they and determined it to be a solitary confrontation that arose unexpectedly.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.