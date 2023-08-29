Investigation ensues after gun allegedly pulled on UNR student

University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after a student at the University of Nevada, Reno allegedly had a gun pulled on them.

The incident occurred at Nye Circle on Sierra Street on Aug. 27 at around 3:30 a.m. The University of Nevada’s Police Department says that a person in a car carrying four people pointed a weapon at a student who told them their lights weren’t on.

UNRPD says no one was injured in this incident they and determined it to be a solitary confrontation that arose unexpectedly.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Police looking for witnesses after woman was struck by 3 cars on I-80
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

Latest News

Internet to change lives of Nevada tribes
Internet to change lives of Nevada tribes
A file image of the NV Energy headquarters
NV Energy to replace poles by helicopter near Tahoe
ACLU files challenge to Nevada’s Medicaid coverage ban for abortions
Internet
High speed internet to change the lives of three Nevada tribes