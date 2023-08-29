High speed internet to change the lives of three Nevada tribes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced $1.5 million in funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program has been awarded to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet for the Te-Moak Battle Mountain Band, South Fork Band Council, and the Winnemucca Indian Colony of Nevada.

Funds for the program came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto helped pass into law.

They also helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provided historic funding for high-speed internet, as well as Cortez Masto’s ACCESS BROADBAND Act to ensure Nevadans in underserved urban and rural communities can access federal broadband programs.

Alice Tybo, the Vice Chairman of the South Fork Band Reservation, says that internet access is something their small tribe has been struggling without for years.

“We don’t have McDonalds or some place you can run down to, to access the internet. We are 25 to 30 miles from Elko so its been tough on our kids,” Tybo explains.

Tybo goes on to say that during the pandemic when most kids switched to remote learning, their tribe did not. When asked how they managed to get around remote learning she says nothing was done because they simply couldn’t make the change.

“We love our community, we like where we live, it’s a beautiful place, but we’d like our kids to be able to get an education and not have to worry about not doing their homework because they don’t have access to the internet,” Tybo said.

Tybo says that if there were to be another pandemic, the tribe will be ready next time. She even mentions that it’s because of the pandemic that the funding became available as it exposed the every day dependence we have on internet access. Once the grant funds are received, three antennas will be built at the base of Ruby Mountain, which will help South Fork with a range of current issues.

“We have spotty internet, we have no phone service what-so-ever, land lines are obsolete,” Tybo lists out.

With full access to the internet Tybo says the whole community will be changed. Employees will be able to streamline work and law enforcement can improve public safety. An exact date has yet to be set for the instalment of the antennas but a spokesperson for the tribe says they will know after a meeting with the vendor in mid September

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.