Fundraising efforts underway for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Sparks Marina

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the Reno-Sparks area takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, but fundraising efforts are already in full force as individuals and teams campaign over the next month and a half to raise a much money as they can to fight this disease.

Jackie Resciniti, constituent events manager and Daria Rodarte, a local volunteer and caregiver, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event and their own experiences with Alzheimer’s.

To sign up for the walk and to start raising money, click here. You can also find all the event information online. Click here for more information about the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Police looking for witnesses after woman was struck by 3 cars on I-80
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors

Latest News

Conor McQuivey, Renoites Podcast
Renoites Podcast host, Conor McQuivey, talks about local media’s role in supporting local businesses, people
12th Annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit
Local business owners added to speaker line-up for 12th annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit
KOLO Cooks: Jay Rathmann
KOLO Cooks: 2022 Rib Cook Off winner shares award-winning ribs, talks about this year’s competition
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden admin announces $3.2 million for wastewater in Carlin