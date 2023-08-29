Fundraising efforts underway for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Sparks Marina

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the Reno-Sparks area takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, but fundraising efforts are already in full force as individuals and teams campaign over the next month and a half to raise a much money as they can to fight this disease.

Jackie Resciniti, constituent events manager and Daria Rodarte, a local volunteer and caregiver, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event and their own experiences with Alzheimer’s.

To sign up for the walk and to start raising money, click here. You can also find all the event information online. Click here for more information about the Alzheimer’s Association.

