DCSO looking for man accused of stealing credit cards

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they say stole credit cards from a car and used them to make purchases around the area.

They say the cards taken from the victim’s car were used to buy around $1,500 worth of merchandise from a number of places in the area of Stateline and South Lake Tahoe.

The suspect is described as a white male around 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall with light brown facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253 and reference case number 23SO14819.

