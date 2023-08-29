DCSO looking for man accused of stealing credit cards

Security camera footage of the suspect
Security camera footage of the suspect(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they say stole credit cards from a car and used them to make purchases around the area.

They say the cards taken from the victim’s car were used to buy around $1,500 worth of merchandise from a number of places in the area of Stateline and South Lake Tahoe.

The suspect is described as a white male around 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall with light brown facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253 and reference case number 23SO14819.

