“Camper,” Carson’s gun-sniffing dog

By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -He’s handsome, wears a badge. and is something of a rock star at Carson City schools these days.

“Oh yeah, the schools absolutely love him, says Carson Sheriff’s Deputy and K-9 Camper’s hasndler Derrick Kepler. The administrators love him. The kids love him. When he walks in a room all the kids light up and are so excited to see him. They love having him around.”

But this German Shepherd’s job is more than public relations. He is. in fact, the first line of defense against the worst threats one could imagine: guns in schools, and his unique talent is in that cold, wet nose. Camper is a veteran K-9 officer at the Carson City Sheriff’s office, having put that sensitive nose to work for the past couple of years sniffing out drugs. Now he’s been trained to put it to another, even more serious use. Camper is a certifeid gun-detecting dog.

We can only stand back and wonder at his ability. Turned loose in a classroom in which a hand gun has been planted, he quickly finds it. He works cheap. all he asks for as a reward is a “Good Boy” and a few moments with a favorite toy.”

How does he do it? It’s not, as you might think, any one scent, but rather a combination. “It has all the different scents,” dsays Kepler of a gun. It has metal,polymers, gunpowder, gun oil. All that stuff. And what he’s recognizing is all that combined and once he picks up on that he knows he’s picked up on a source he’s supposed to alert on and he alerts on it.” “

Camper has been putting his nose to this task for several months. Washoe County schools just added a similar dog, but as far as we know Camper was the first in northern Nevada schools.

Thankfully, except for training exercizes, he has yet to find a gun brought into a Carson City campus. “He has not, luckily,” says Kepler, “but it’s at least a good thing to know that if there is one in a school and he conducts a sniff, he’ll find it.”

