Biden admin announces $3.2 million for wastewater in Carlin

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration is announcing $3.2 million in funding to improve wastewater infrastructure in Carlin.

The funding will go towards helping to provide reliable and sanitary wastewater removal.

“This project is an investment in the future of Carlin,” said USDA Director Ingvoldstad. “Improvements in rural infrastructure impact the daily lives of rural Nevadans for the better, from well-paying jobs to healthy bodies. We look forward to continuing to partner with the City of Carlin over the next phase of this investment to ensure that its residents have the resources they need to keep thriving.”

The city will use the funding to make repairs to its wastewater treatment operation, with a focus on collection mains, leakages and aging lift station equipment. The USDA says these improvements would be the first significant improvements in nearly 30 years, and are the second of eight phases to modernize the system.

