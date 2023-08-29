Aces’ Jordan Lawlar as good as advertised

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every year Reno Aces fans have a player they look forward to seeing when they get called up to the Biggest Little City.

Last year that name was Corbin Carroll who will likely win National League Rookie of the Year.

This year’s addition could do the same a year from now: Jordan Lawlar.

Arizona’s top prospect is as good as advertised.

“I try to be an all-around player and an impact player: defense, offense, base running,” he said. “Whatever it may be. Try to be everything I can be out there and give them a show.”

Two weeks ago the tenth-ranked prospect in baseball got the call up to AAA. In ten games for Reno, Lawlar is hitting .308 with two home runs and seven runs batted in.

The success wasn’t always there early in the year. Talks with Amarillo’s hitting coach, and breaking down his swing got him out of an April funk.

“I feel like I always put in the work and the discipline has been there,” Lawlar said of his approach. “If I can do those two things every day, be prepared, the sky is the limit.”

Since getting drafted sixth overall in 2021, Aces fans have been waiting to see when the shortstop would call Greater Nevada Field home.

The hype surrounding where he was picked, where he’s ranked on prospect lists, and the signing bonus that came with all of that might affect some who get drafted out of high school but not Lawlar.

“I try to stay away from it obviously. It doesn’t help me with my play on the field, so I’d rather keep it out of my mind and spend time in the clubhouse or getting to work.”

The quiet 21-year-old is focused on bettering his game, winning ballgames, and entertaining fans the rest of the way.

