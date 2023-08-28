Woman injured in Sunday morning crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman was injured in a Sunday morning crash in Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department says the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. They say a car, driven by a teen, was driving north on Pyramid and Greenbrae when they veered into oncoming traffic.

The driver attempted to correct the car but ended up colliding with the motorcyclist. Sparks police say the driver was arrested and that alcohol was a factor.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center on the following charges:

Driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm

Driving without a valid license

Minor in possession of alcohol

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Fail to maintain a travel lane.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured but is now stable.

Sparks police are now asking for the public’s help speaking to anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information about the crash.

