Woman injured in Sunday morning crash in Sparks

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured, but is now stable
The crash happened early Sunday morning
The crash happened early Sunday morning(Luis Latino)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman was injured in a Sunday morning crash in Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department says the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. They say a car, driven by a teen, was driving north on Pyramid and Greenbrae when they veered into oncoming traffic.

The driver attempted to correct the car but ended up colliding with the motorcyclist. Sparks police say the driver was arrested and that alcohol was a factor.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center on the following charges:

  • Driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm
  • Driving without a valid license
  • Minor in possession of alcohol
  • Operating an unregistered vehicle
  • Fail to maintain a travel lane.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured but is now stable.

Sparks police are now asking for the public’s help speaking to anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information about the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
Tribal officer killed after being struck by vehicle; suspect killed by police
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Police looking for witnesses after woman was struck by 3 cars on I-80
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense

Latest News

CalTrans logo
Emergency pavement repairs on I-80 begin
The changes will be implemented Sept. 10
RTC to provide free rides to West Nugget Rib Cook Off
This is the roundabout being built at West Fourth Street and Woodland Avenue.
New construction schedule for west Reno roundabout
Sections of highway in Yerington to close for home move