WCSD invites public to meetings on potential district changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is inviting the public to a series of meetings to discuss possible future changes across the district.

The three meetings will be regarding options for upgrades and changes to the district, including new schools, consolidation into newer facilities, and grade reconfiguration in some areas.

There will be three meetings in total, two in person and one which will be held virtually.

The first forum will be held on Aug. 29 at 5:00 p.m. at Hug High School. The second will be held virtually on Aug. 29 here, with the third meeting being held on Aug. 31 at Reno High School at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.