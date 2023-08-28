Special Olympics Nevada hosts ‘Swinging for Inclusion’ at Greater Nevada Field

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now is your chance to bat like a pro while supporting Special Olympics Nevada (SONV). Each batter will get a chance to take to Greater Nevada Field and ‘swing for inclusion.’

Brianne Durfee, director of development for SONV, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to participate in the event.

It takes place from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Greater Nevada Field. It costs jut $20 per ticket for 10 swings. Family pack $70 for 4 tickets (10 swings per person). Participants can bring their gloves and shag balls in the outfield.

In addition to supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities, donations raised during the event will assist SONV in its efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada. While all fundraising dollars support athletes in Nevada, SONV is currently under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California.

For more information or to register for Swinging for Inclusion, click here.

